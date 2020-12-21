Crisis as doctors join striking healthcare workers  

KMPDU issues strike notice over unresolved CBA issues

Doctors have now joined striking health workers to down tools totally paralyzing service and public health institutions. 

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) announced the commencement of their strike Monday citing failure by the ministry of health to address their demands.

This is even as the council of governors claimed some demands by the medic are unrealistic.

KMPDU also cited neglect by the government as they lead the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

After eight months of talks KMPDU says none of their demands have been met by the employers both in the counties and national level.

The doctors are protesting lack of medical insurance, workman-injury benefits and compensation as well as lack of adequate personal protective equipment.

Speaking during the burial of their colleague Dr. Stephen Mogusu in Kisii, KMPDU officials said they will boycott work as long as it takes to have their demands met.

