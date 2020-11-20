Featuring Octopizzo’s new music video “Good Morning Africa” which dropped today
The weekend is always a great time to load up on new music from Kenya and around the world. We’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should definitely check out.
Remember, stay safe, even while you party, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!
Octopizzo – Good Morning Africa
Mbosso – Fall
Ringtone feat Christina Shusho – Omba
Zuchu feat Rayvanny – Number one
Nandy feat Ali Kiba – Nibakishie
Boondocks Gang – Peng wa Mafilter
Lil Nas – Holiday
DaBaby feat Young Thug – Blind
Shawn Mendes feat Justine Bieber – Monster
