Featuring Octopizzo’s new music video “Good Morning Africa” which dropped today

The weekend is always a great time to load up on new music from Kenya and around the world. We’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should definitely check out.

Remember, stay safe, even while you party, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Octopizzo – Good Morning Africa

Mbosso – Fall

Ringtone feat Christina Shusho – Omba

Zuchu feat Rayvanny – Number one

Nandy feat Ali Kiba – Nibakishie

Boondocks Gang – Peng wa Mafilter

Lil Nas – Holiday

DaBaby feat Young Thug – Blind

Shawn Mendes feat Justine Bieber – Monster

