Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announce death of baby boy

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that one of his newborn twins has passed away.

Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, said they were expecting twins at the end of October 2021.

The 37-year-old said on Easter Monday “our baby boy has passed away” in a post on social media, while confirming the birth of his baby girl.

On Saturday,the Portuguese international scored his second Premier League hat-trick in three games to fire Manchester United to a 3-2 victory over Norwich at Old Trafford strengthening the club’s bid to qualify for the Champions League.

Discussion regarding the former Real Madrid forward’s impact at United has swirled in recent weeks, with the Reds — 20 points adrift of rivals Manchester City — increasingly looking set to miss out on a top four finish that would secure them a place in the Champions League next season.

With 15 Premier League goals for the season, he now trails only Liverpool’s Mo Salah (20) and Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min (17) in the scoring charts.