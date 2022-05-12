Cristiano Ronaldo wins Premier League player of the month for April

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as the Premier League’s Player of the Month for April 2022.

Despite a mixed time of it on the pitch for the Reds, the 37-year-old scored five goals in his four top-flight appearances for Manchester United last month, including a stunning hat-trick against Norwich City at Old Trafford in a dramatic 3-2 victory in favour of United.

A consolation strike at Arsenal in a 3-1 defeat to the north Londoners followed and that was Ronaldo’s 100th Premier League goal – the Portuguese became only the fourth United player to reach a century in the division for the club, after Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Wayne Rooney.

It’s the second time CR7 has won the Premier League accolade since he returned to English football in the summer, as he also came out on top in September, following a headline-grabbing second debut in the 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle United.

Ronaldo has now won six Premier League Player of the Month awards in total, placing him level with Steven Gerrard and behind only Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane on the all-time list.

The Portuguese star was deemed the league’s best player in November and December 2006 and was also presented with the trophy for his displays in January and March of the 2007/08 campaign.

With another award in his trophy cabinet, Ronaldo will now turn his focus to United’s final game of the season – an trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace next Sunday.

It will be Ralf Rangnick’s final game in charge before Erik ten Hag takes over in the summer and the Red Devils will likely need to win to prevent dropping down into seventh position and the Europa Conference League next season.