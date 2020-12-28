What a ride 2020 has been! It’s only fit that we end the year in a big way and begin the next one in style. There are a couple of New Year’s Eve events happening in Nairobi to help you cross over in a fun way. All of them are happening on Thursday the 31st. Check them out:

  1. New Year’s Day at the Sarabi Rooftop Restaurant
  2. New Year’s Eve party at Villa Rosa Kempinski
A memorable afternoon characterized by special moments with loved ones in a glamorous atmosphere.

The unforgettable day will include: Lavish 8 – cuisine buffet dinner, Barbecue stations, Selected wines, premium beverages, soft drinks, Entertainment: Live Band and Exciting raffle prizes.

Tickets: Kshs 12,500 per person

Time: 14:00 – 20:00

  1. Wrap up the year with an afternoon of pure praise with a lineup of exciting gospel artists.
Location: The Hub

Time:  02:00 PM – 08:00 PM

  1. NYE Pool Party at the Jungle

Where: Entim Enkam in Kitengela

Happening both on Thursday Dec 31st 2020 10:00 am – 10:00 pm and Friday, Jan 1st 2021 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

  1. New Year’s Eve party at Hero restaurant
Enjoy an All you can eat buffet, unlimited cocktails and entertainment at Ksh 20000 per person inclusive of overnight stay.

  1. Pull up & Chill Masquerade party

Where: Savannah Park

Time: 11:00 AM – 11:59 PM

  1. New Year at The Mezze

A rooftop party at Four Points by Sheraton. All you can eat buffet, entertainment and bed and breakfast at Ksh 10,000 per couple.

