Crown Motors Group launches Nissan Magnite SUV in Kenyan market

Crown Motors Group, has launched the latest SUV model, The Nissan Magnite into the Kenyan Market.

The sub-compact SUV will seal Nissan’s commitment to the Kenyan Market in the very competitive segment of sub-compact SUVs.

The Magnite model which is being launched globally, has gathered a lot of interest and excitement because of its bold fresh styling, powerful performance and high-tech safety features.

Speaking during the launch, National Sales Manager for Crown Motors Group Maliha Sheikh said: “Kenya is one of Nissan’s oldest markets, and we are proud to launch The Nissan Magnite SUV model into this market. This is a SUV like no other, from its attractive aesthetics to its powerful functionality and safety features. We are confident that Kenyans will embrace it.“

Adding that: “In terms of its bold fresh styling, The Nissan Magnite’s exterior sets itself apart thanks to a unique design that gives it a confident and agile stance while still appearing vibrant, and it has a dual tone body colour that gives it a youthful look.”