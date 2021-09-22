Crown Motors Group launches Nissan Magnite SUV in Kenyan market

Crown Motors Group, has launched the latest SUV model, The Nissan Magnite into the Kenyan Market.
The sub-compact SUV will seal Nissan’s commitment to the Kenyan Market in the very competitive segment of sub-compact SUVs.
The Magnite model which is being launched globally, has gathered a lot of interest and excitement because of its bold fresh styling, powerful performance and high-tech safety features.
Speaking during the launch, National Sales Manager for Crown Motors Group Maliha Sheikh said: “Kenya is one of Nissan’s oldest markets, and we are proud to launch The Nissan Magnite SUV model into this market. This is a SUV like no other, from its attractive aesthetics to its powerful functionality and safety features. We are confident that Kenyans will embrace it.“
Adding that: “In terms of its bold fresh styling, The Nissan Magnite’s exterior sets itself apart thanks to a unique design that gives it a confident and agile stance while still appearing vibrant, and it has a dual tone body colour that gives it a youthful look.”
He noted that The Nissan Magnite’s engine, is powered by an all-new, 1.0-liter turbocharged engine that is one of the most powerful in class. Built for urban adventures and great for the Kenyan driver.
“The launch of the Nissan Magnite shows Nissan’s commitment in the Kenya market and with over 60 years of presence in the market, our vehicle models speak to the Kenyan people. This is another great milestone for us and we know Kenyans are going to be excited to own The Nissan Magnite SUV,” says Tony Voorhout, Crown Motors Group Managing Director.
So far, Crown Motors Group have facilities in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu and an extensive dealer network through the rest of the country to service the customer needs.
“We have all the spare parts available for this new model as well as all our models, and our technicians are trained and ready to service the Nissan Magnite.” Said Voorhout.