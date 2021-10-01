Crown Motors Group unveils all-new Nissan Navara

Crown Motors Group Kenya has launched the all-new Nissan Navara to the Kenya market to the delight of its clients.

The new pickup delivers an enhanced level of safety, comfort and driving pleasure, while continuing to bring the durability, reliability and versatility that it is known for.

Crown Motors Group Managing Director Tony Voorhout said they are thrilled to the launch the incredible vehicle saying, “This new Navara brings the best of what Nissan has to offer in one package – it’s rugged and tough, smart and offers premium comfort, all at a price that provides customers great value for money.” .

Crown Motors National Sales Manager Maliha Sheikh, the new Nissan Navara represents the pinnacle of the groups’ years’ experience in building tough reliable pickups.

A reliable partner for work or travel, the new Navara comes with many best-in-class technologies, including an array of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features and safety systems, making it the most advanced Navara yet.

The Navara is powered by a 2.5l turbo diesel engine that has proven reliable in the toughest African driving conditions and meets the performance, economy and durability requirements for customers in this demanding segment.

The engine is available in two levels of output – High Output on LE and PRO-4X Grades, 140 kW power, 450 Nm torque: Mid Output on XE and SE Grades with 120 kW power, 403 Nm torque.

Sheikh said the rear seats are now more comfortable for passengers, with upgrades to the seat cushions and back shapes. “For added convenience, passengers in the back can also now utilise the new rear armrest with built-in cup holders to store beverages or smartphones.”

Voorhout said the new model comes with the best-in-class technology through Nissan Intelligent Mobility, making it the most advanced Navara ever. “These technologies create a 360-degree safety shield for the vehicle, helping protect the driver and passengers from potential risks and delivering peace of mind.

He said to meet the increasing needs of connected lifestyles, the pickup is now equipped with a new NissanConnect infotainment system which allows customers to seamlessly connect their smartphone to the pickup and enable convenient features such as Bluetooth streaming audio, voice recognition and navigation.

“With all these features, it’s clear the all-new Nissan Navara is a capable, tough pickup that is ready to work. The decades of heritage Nissan has in its stead means this vehicle is the best Navara yet,” He said.