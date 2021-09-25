Crown Motors launches the new Nissan Magnite SUV

Crown Motors Group, the official distributor of the Nissan brand in Kenya has launched its latest SUV model, the Nissan Magnite into the market.

The SUV will seal Nissan’s commitment to the Kenyan Market in the very competitive segment of sub-compact SUVs.

The Magnite model is being launched globally this year and has gathered a lot of interest and excitement because of its bold fresh styling, powerful performance and high-tech safety features.

Crown Motors Group National Sales Manager Maliha Sheikh says, “Kenya is one of Nissan’s oldest markets, and we are proud to launch the Nissan Magnite SUV model into this market. This is a SUV like no other, from its attractive aesthetics to its powerful functionality and safety features. We are confident that Kenyans will embrace it.”

The SUV has a bold and fresh exterior styling, that sets it apart from others thanks to a unique design that gives it a confident and agile stance while still appearing vibrant.

“It has a dual tone body colour that gives it a youthful look. The all-LED front light package includes noticeable L-shaped daytime running lights that sit below the stylish slim LED headlamps. Together with the edgy grille, featuring Nissan’s new brand logo, it gives the Nissan Magnite a striking SUV presence. The SUV also boasts of electric folding mirrors and 16” Alloy Wheels,”Maliha said.

The SUV boasts a spacious layout which includes a high seating position and wide shoulder space between the driver and front passenger. The rear passengers will enjoy a spacious level of knee room usually found in larger vehicles. An 8-inch infotainment touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto give the vehicle a premium feel. The boot has a 336ℓ of cargo space with a 60:40 rear seat split, that makes it easy to pack extra for those longer trips.

It’s powered by an all-new, 1.0-liter turbocharged engine that is one of the most powerful in its class. Built for urban adventures and great for the Kenyan driver.

“The launch of the Nissan Magnite shows Nissan’s commitment in the Kenya market and with over 60 years of presence in the market, our vehicle models speak to the Kenyan people. This is another great milestone for us and we know Kenyans are going to be excited to own The Nissan Magnite SUV,” Crown Motors Group Managing Director Tony Voorhout said.

So far, Crown Motors Group have state of the art facilities in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu and an extensive dealer network through the rest of the country to service our customer needs.

“We have all the spare parts available for this new model as well as all our models, and our technicians are trained and ready to service the Nissan Magnite,” Voorhout said.