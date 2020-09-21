Crude weapons set ablaze as International Peace Day is marked

A cache of crude weapons recovered in the volatile Narok South Sub-County was set ablaze Monday as part of celebrations to mark the International Peace Day.

The assortment of weapons which included about 6,000 quivers, arrows, bows and spears had been confiscated by the Narok County Security Committee following the ethnic altercations between members of two communities living in the area.

The event was graced by legislators from the Senate and National Assembly committee as well as members of the National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity as well as the National Cohesion and Integration Committee (NCIC) who took the chance to root for peace amongst members of the warring communities.

The senators led by chairs of the committees Naomi Siyonga and her National Assembly counterpart Charles Were (Kasipul Kapondo) called for equity in resources and job opportunities as a way of creating permanent peace.

Other lawmakers present included nominated Senators Faarhia Oman, Mercy Chebeni and Gertrude Musuruve who also called for peace as they urged the youth not to be used by the political class to realize their selfish political ends.

NCIC Commissioner Sam Kona at the same time called for political tolerance among Kenyans ahead of the 2022 general election. Kona urging legislators to enact with a law that will ensure politicians found inciting locals are barred from seeking elective seats in the next elections.

“To end these incitements once and for all, there must be a law that ensures punishment of hatemongers and goes beyond the courts. There should be a law that bars them from getting elective positions,” said Kona.

Narok County Commissioner Evans Achoki warned those still in possession of illegal weapons that they risk arrest and subsequent prosecution.

He said the act of surrendering weapons by the warring communities is a clear indication that members of the two communities have agreed to embrace peace.