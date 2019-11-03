The tourism industry received a boost Sunday after a luxury cruise ship with 446 passengers and 346 crew members on board docked at the port of Mombasa.

The ship christened MS Albatros docked at 6 am for a 15-hour layover offering the tourists a chance to visit various destinations at the coast region including Shimba Hills and Tsavo National Park.

They disembarked from the grand MS Albatros to traditional songs and dance at the Mombasa Port.

These tourists are on a cruise that has led them to Kenya’s Coastal town of Mombasa for 15 hours.

During this time, they have planned to visit some of the iconic destinations in and around the famous Mombasa old town.

MS Albatros with mostly European tourists set sail from Zanzibar on Saturday and is headed for Seychelles after Mombasa.

The ship becomes the first passenger cruise ship to dock at the port of Mombasa’s new world-class cruise ship terminal this year.

Inchcape Shipping Line Operations Manager Bwanaheri Omar who was among the stakeholders who welcomed the tourists said the holidaymakers will also proceed to excursions in Maasai Mara national park, Tsavo national park and Shimba Hills

Omar says the completion of the cruise ship terminal comes in time for the cruise high season adding that the arrival of quality cruise ships with high spending tourists is an indication that Mombasa is slowly becoming a cruise destination of choice in the region.