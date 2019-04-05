CS Adan commits to lessen manufacturers regional barriers to market

East African Community and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Hon.Adan Mohamed has promised to ensure that persistent Non-Tarrif barriers are urgently addressed as a way of supporting local manufacturers to access the 150m people EAC regional market.

He was speaking during the ongoing Changamsha festival at the Kasarani stadium that is organized by the Kenya association of Manufacturers to showcase locally manufactured goods where he represented H.E the Deputy President Hon. William Ruto.

“We are determined as a community to refocus and sustainably adopt an approach that permanently cures some of the bottlenecks we have seen in the past. Towards this, EAC Partner States have been pursing a review of the Common External Tarrif that regulates Trade, and this exercise is expected to conclude by end of this year”, said Hon. Mohamed.

Mr. Mohamed said the Ministry regularly coordinates sessions with its counterparts in the Region as a way of escalating issues that hinder trade and is making progress in resolving them as they arise.

“We have seen a number of issues affecting goods produced by our local manufacturers in the recent past at various border points. As a result of this, we have secured commitment from member states to ensure that these are resolved quickly as a way of fostering integration”, said Hon. Mohamed.

The Chairperson of the EAC Heads of State Summit, H.E Paul Kagame hosted a Strategic retreat of EAC Council of Ministers and Heads of EAC Institutions in Kigali last week, to chat a new strategy of championing the interests of the Community.

The EAC region has deepened people-to-people integration and remains the most integrated bloc on the continent.