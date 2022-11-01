CS Aisha Jumwa tours Huduma Centre Headquarters

Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa says there is need to review upwards the salaries for public servants to help them deal with the current economic challenges. Speaking when she toured the Huduma Center Headquarters to assess services, Jumwa noted that most public servants are demoralized due to their meagre earnings amid the harsh economic times adding that she will initiate talks to have their pay raised. The CS dismissed reports that the service is bloated.

  

