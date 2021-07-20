CS Amina committed at delivering world class U20 Championship

Kenya is ready to welcome more than 120 countries in Nairobi for the World Under-20 Athletics Championships with preparations for the global track and field event set for August 17-21 said to be complete.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has oftenly emphasized desire by the government to ensure the country hosts a top notch competition like it was in 2017 during the last junior version of the championship.

3/3 I reiterated the Government's commitment to fully support the preparations and hosting of the Championship. We will ensure we deliver a safe, secure, enjoyable and memorable global athletics event that takes place immediately after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. pic.twitter.com/DbmZZX1iKO — AMB.(Dr.) Amina C. Mohamed (@AMB_A_Mohammed) July 16, 2021

“We are more than ready for the World Under-20 Athletics Championships and this will give us an advantage because it has opened more opportunities for us to host major events in future.All the necessary things have been finalised ahead of next months championship and as always we stage an excellent even” she noted.

The CS who has been keenly monitoring the progress in terms of preparations noted she is happy with the gains made so far especially on the tartan track and assured that it will be ready in time to host the athletes.

“We have been assured that this tartan track is of the international standards and if a record is broken it will be ratified by the World Athletics. We will hand over the facility to the Kenyatta University once its complete,” Amina added.

Plans are underway to ensure huge screens are set up in the capital as well as other parts of the country so that fans can follow the proceedings as they happen because fans will not be allowed in the stadium.

Under her watch, Kenya has been able to host various global competitions including the recent World Rally Championship [WRC] Safari Rally which the FIA lauded as a successful extravaganza.