CS Amina Mohammed listed among 100 Most Influential African Women

Cabinet Sectary Sports, Culture and Heritage, Amb. Dr Amina Mohammed, COO of Africa 50, Carole Wainaina, CEO of Citi East Africa, Joyce-Ann Wainaina, Julie Gichuru of Acumen Communications and BBC Africa News Anchor, Sophie Ikenye have been named among Avance Media’s inaugural list of 100 Most Influential African Women.
The list which was released by the leading African Rating and PR firm, Avance Media features distinguished women whose works and accomplishments continue to inspire the next generation of women in Africa
Speaking about the list, Prince Akpah, Managing Director of Avance Media, noted that, the list has a representation of 100 women from 35 African countries who are changing the feminine narrative and challenging the status quo of women on the continent. He also cited that, some of the honourees have expressed interest in offering mentorship opportunities to young women from across the continent through the Be A Girl Mentorship program which is being launched to upsurge the impact of the publication.
The list features women who occupy eminent leadership positions such as President, Prime Minister, Secretary General, First Lady, Governor, Minister, CEO and Commissioners. Notable among them are Ethiopia’s President H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde, Liberia’s Vice President H.E. Jewel Taylor, Namibia’s Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Dr Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, United Nations Deputy Secretary General H.E. Amina J. Mohammed and former presidents, H.E. Ellen Sirleaf Johnson and H.E. Catherine Samba-Panza.
The list also features young women activists such as AU Youth Envoy Aya Chebbi, Farida Bemba Nabourema and Ilwad Elman.
Profiles of all the honouree have been published on 100women.avancemedia.org and applications for the Be A Girl Mentorship Program is also opened.
Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2019 100 Most Influential African Women arranged in alphabetical order.
- Abiola Bawuah || United Bank for Africa (UBA)
- Aïda Diarra || Visa, SSA
- Amani Abou-Zeid (H.E Dr.) || African Union Commission
- Amina C. Mohammed (Amb. Dr) || Kenyan Cabinet Minister
- Amina J. Mohammed (H.E) || United Nations
- Amira Elfadil Mohammed Elfadil (H.E) || African Union Commission
- Angela Kyeremanten-Jimoh || IBM
- Angélique Kidjo || Musician
- Arunma Oteh || University of Oxford
- Aya Chebbi || African Union Commission
- Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu || soleRebels
- Bineta Diop (H.E) || African Union Commission
- Binta Toure Ndoye || The Orabank Group
- Bogolo Joy Kenewendo || Batswana Cabinet Minister
- Bonang Matheba || Media Personality
- Carole Wainaina || Africa 50
- Caroline Abel || Central Bank of Seychelles
- Caster Semenya || Athlete
- Catherine Samba-Panza (H.E) || Former President, Central African Republic
- Cessouma Minata Samate (H.E) || African Union Commission
- Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie || Author
- Clare Akamanzi || Rwanda Development Board
- Coumba Toure || Africans Rising Movement
- Cynthia Samuel-Olonjuwon || International Labour Organisation
- Delphine Maidou || Allianz Africa
- Diane Karusisi (Dr) || Bank of Kigali
- Elisabeth Medou Badang || Orange Africa
- Elizabeth Elango Bintliff || Junior Achievement Africa
- Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (H.E) || The Elders
- Farida Bemba Nabourema || Togolese Civil League
- Fatima K. Mohammed (H.E) || United Nations
- Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura || FIFA
- Fatou Bom Bensouda || International Criminal Court
- Fatou Jagne Senghor || Article 19 West Africa
- Folorunsho Alakija || Famfa Oil
- Genevieve Nnaji || Actress
- Gladys Kokorwe || National Assembly of Botswana
- Graça Machel || Graca Machel Trust
- Hanna Tetteh (H.E) || United Nations
- Kamissa Camara (Hon) || Malian Cabinet Minister
- Ibukun Awosika || First Bank of Nigeria
- Ilwad Elman || Elman Peace and Human Rights Center
- Irene Ovonji-Odida || The Uganda Association of Women Lawyers
- Jackie Chimhanzi (Dr) || African Leadership Institute
- Janine Kacou Diagou || Nsia Groupe
- Jeannine Mabunda Lioko || DRC National Assembly
- Jewel Taylor (H.E) || Liberian Vice President
- Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko (H.E) || African Union Commission
- Joyce Aryee (Dr) || Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd
- Joyce Msuya || United Nations Environment Programme
- Joyce-Ann Wainaina || Citi East Africa
- Judy Dlamini (Dr) || University of the Witwatersrand
- Juliana Kantengwa (Dr) || Pan African Parliament
- Julie Gichuru || Acumen Communication Ltd
- Justice Irene Mambilima || Supreme Court of Zambia
- Justina Mutale || Justina Mutale Foundation
- Khadja Nin || Musician
- Leymah Gbowee || Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa
- Linda Ikeji || Blogger
- Louise Mushikiwabo || Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie
- Lupita Nyong’o || Actress
- Mandisa Maya || Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa
- Mariam Jack-Denton || National Assembly of the Gambia
- Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti (Dr) || WHO
- Maya Hanoomanjee || National Assembly of Mauritius
- Meaza Ashenafi || Federal Supreme Court of Ethiopia
- Michelle Ndiaye || Africa Peace and Security Programme
- Mo Abudu || Ebony Life TV
- Monica Geingos (H.E) || Namibian First Lady
- Mosun Belo-Olusoga || Access Bank PLC Nigeria
- Nadia Fettah || Saham Finances
- Ngozi Okonjo Iweala || Gavi Alliance
- Nicky Newton-King || Johannesburg Stock Exchange
- Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (H.E) || South African Cabinet Minister
- Nunu Ntshingila || Facebook Africa
- Obiageli Ezekwesili || Transparency International
- Omotola Jalade Ekeinde || Actress
- Osaretin Demuren || GT Bank PLC Nigeria
- Oumou Sangaré || Musician
- Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (Dr) || UN Women
- Precious Moloi-Motsepe (Dr) || African Fashion International
- Priscilla Schwartz (Dr) || Sierra Leone Cabinet Minister
- Priscillah Mabelane || BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Rebecca Akufo-Addo (H.E) || Ghanaian First Lady
- Rebecca Enonchong || Apps Tech
- Rebecca Kadaga (Rt. Hon. ) || Parliament of Uganda
- Retselisitsoe Matlanyane (Dr) || Central Bank of Lesotho
- Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila (Rt. Hon. Dr) || Namibian Prime Minister
- Sahle-Work Zewde (H.E) || Ethiopian President
- Sarah Mbi Enow Anyang Agbor (Prof H.E) || African Union Commission
- Sheila Tlou (Professor ) || Global HIV Prevention Coalition
- Sola David-Borha || Standard Bank Africa
- Sophie Ikenye || BBC Focus on Africa
- Tiwa Savage || Musician
- Tsitsi Masiyiwa || Higherlife Foundation
- Vera Songwe (Dr) || United Nations Economic Commission for Africa
- Verónica Macamo || Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique
- Wendy Lucas Bull || Absa Group Limited
- Winnie Byanyima || Oxfam International
- 100 Yvonne Chaka Chaka || Musician