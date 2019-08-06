CS Amina Mohammed listed among 100 Most Influential African Women

Written By: Claire Wanja/Release
Cabinet Sectary Sports, Culture and  Heritage, Amb. Dr Amina Mohammed, COO of Africa 50, Carole Wainaina, CEO of Citi East Africa, Joyce-Ann Wainaina, Julie Gichuru of Acumen Communications and BBC Africa News Anchor, Sophie Ikenye have been named among Avance Media’s inaugural list of 100 Most Influential African Women.

The list which was released by the leading African Rating and PR firm, Avance Media features distinguished women whose works and accomplishments continue to inspire the next generation of women in Africa

Speaking about the list, Prince Akpah, Managing Director of Avance Media, noted that, the list has a representation of 100 women from 35 African countries who are changing the feminine narrative and challenging the status quo of women on the continent. He also cited that, some of the honourees have expressed interest in offering mentorship opportunities to young women from across the continent through the Be A Girl Mentorship program which is being launched to upsurge the impact of the publication.

The list features women who occupy eminent leadership positions such as President, Prime Minister, Secretary General, First Lady, Governor, Minister, CEO and Commissioners. Notable among them are Ethiopia’s President H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde, Liberia’s Vice President H.E. Jewel Taylor, Namibia’s Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Dr Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, United Nations Deputy Secretary General H.E. Amina J. Mohammed and former presidents, H.E. Ellen Sirleaf Johnson and H.E. Catherine Samba-Panza.

The list also features young women activists such as AU Youth Envoy Aya Chebbi, Farida Bemba Nabourema and Ilwad Elman.

Profiles of all the honouree have been published on 100women.avancemedia.org and applications for the Be A Girl Mentorship Program is also opened.

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2019 100 Most Influential African Women arranged in alphabetical order.

  1. Abiola Bawuah || United Bank for Africa (UBA)
  2. Aïda Diarra || Visa, SSA
  3. Amani Abou-Zeid (H.E Dr.) || African Union Commission
  4. Amina C. Mohammed (Amb. Dr) || Kenyan Cabinet Minister
  5. Amina J. Mohammed (H.E) || United Nations
  6. Amira Elfadil Mohammed Elfadil (H.E) || African Union Commission
  7. Angela Kyeremanten-Jimoh || IBM
  8. Angélique Kidjo || Musician
  9. Arunma Oteh || University of Oxford
  10. Aya Chebbi || African Union Commission
  11. Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu || soleRebels
  12. Bineta Diop (H.E) || African Union Commission
  13. Binta Toure Ndoye || The Orabank Group
  14. Bogolo Joy Kenewendo || Batswana Cabinet Minister
  15. Bonang Matheba || Media Personality
  16. Carole Wainaina || Africa 50
  17. Caroline Abel || Central Bank of Seychelles
  18. Caster Semenya || Athlete
  19. Catherine Samba-Panza (H.E) || Former President, Central African Republic
  20. Cessouma Minata Samate (H.E) || African Union Commission
  21. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie || Author
  22. Clare Akamanzi || Rwanda Development Board
  23. Coumba Toure || Africans Rising Movement
  24. Cynthia Samuel-Olonjuwon || International Labour Organisation
  25. Delphine Maidou || Allianz Africa
  26. Diane Karusisi (Dr) || Bank of Kigali
  27. Elisabeth Medou Badang || Orange Africa
  28. Elizabeth Elango Bintliff || Junior Achievement Africa
  29. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (H.E) || The Elders
  30. Farida Bemba Nabourema || Togolese Civil League
  31. Fatima K. Mohammed (H.E) || United Nations
  32. Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura || FIFA
  33. Fatou Bom Bensouda || International Criminal Court
  34. Fatou Jagne Senghor || Article 19 West Africa
  35. Folorunsho Alakija || Famfa Oil
  36. Genevieve Nnaji || Actress
  37. Gladys Kokorwe || National Assembly of Botswana
  38. Graça Machel || Graca Machel Trust
  39. Hanna Tetteh (H.E) || United Nations
  40. Kamissa Camara (Hon) || Malian Cabinet Minister
  41. Ibukun Awosika || First Bank of Nigeria
  42. Ilwad Elman || Elman Peace and Human Rights Center
  43. Irene Ovonji-Odida || The Uganda Association of Women Lawyers
  44. Jackie Chimhanzi (Dr) || African Leadership Institute
  45. Janine Kacou Diagou || Nsia Groupe
  46. Jeannine Mabunda Lioko || DRC National Assembly
  47. Jewel Taylor (H.E) || Liberian Vice President
  48. Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko (H.E) || African Union Commission
  49. Joyce Aryee (Dr) || Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd
  50. Joyce Msuya || United Nations Environment Programme
  51. Joyce-Ann Wainaina || Citi East Africa
  52. Judy Dlamini (Dr) || University of the Witwatersrand
  53. Juliana Kantengwa (Dr) || Pan African Parliament
  54. Julie Gichuru || Acumen Communication Ltd
  55. Justice Irene Mambilima || Supreme Court of Zambia
  56. Justina Mutale || Justina Mutale Foundation
  57. Khadja Nin || Musician
  58. Leymah Gbowee || Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa
  59. Linda Ikeji || Blogger
  60. Louise Mushikiwabo || Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie
  61. Lupita Nyong’o || Actress
  62. Mandisa Maya || Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa
  63. Mariam Jack-Denton || National Assembly of the Gambia
  64. Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti (Dr) || WHO
  65. Maya Hanoomanjee || National Assembly of Mauritius
  66. Meaza Ashenafi || Federal Supreme Court of Ethiopia
  67. Michelle Ndiaye || Africa Peace and Security Programme
  68. Mo Abudu || Ebony Life TV
  69. Monica Geingos (H.E) || Namibian First Lady
  70. Mosun Belo-Olusoga || Access Bank PLC Nigeria
  71. Nadia Fettah || Saham Finances
  72. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala || Gavi Alliance
  73. Nicky Newton-King || Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  74. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (H.E) || South African Cabinet Minister
  75. Nunu Ntshingila || Facebook Africa
  76. Obiageli Ezekwesili || Transparency International
  77. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde || Actress
  78. Osaretin Demuren || GT Bank PLC Nigeria
  79. Oumou Sangaré || Musician
  80. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (Dr) || UN Women
  81. Precious Moloi-Motsepe (Dr) || African Fashion International
  82. Priscilla Schwartz (Dr) || Sierra Leone Cabinet Minister
  83. Priscillah Mabelane || BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
  84. Rebecca Akufo-Addo (H.E) || Ghanaian First Lady
  85. Rebecca Enonchong || Apps Tech
  86. Rebecca Kadaga (Rt. Hon. ) || Parliament of Uganda
  87. Retselisitsoe Matlanyane (Dr) || Central Bank of Lesotho
  88. Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila (Rt. Hon. Dr) || Namibian Prime Minister
  89. Sahle-Work Zewde (H.E) || Ethiopian President
  90. Sarah Mbi Enow Anyang Agbor (Prof H.E) || African Union Commission
  91. Sheila Tlou (Professor ) || Global HIV Prevention Coalition
  92. Sola David-Borha || Standard Bank Africa
  93. Sophie Ikenye || BBC Focus on Africa
  94. Tiwa Savage || Musician
  95. Tsitsi Masiyiwa || Higherlife Foundation
  96. Vera Songwe (Dr) || United Nations Economic Commission for Africa
  97. Verónica Macamo || Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique
  98. Wendy Lucas Bull || Absa Group Limited
  99. Winnie Byanyima || Oxfam International
  100. 100 Yvonne Chaka Chaka  || Musician

 

