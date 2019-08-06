CS Amina Mohammed listed among 100 Most Influential African Women

Cabinet Sectary Sports, Culture and Heritage, Amb. Dr Amina Mohammed, COO of Africa 50, Carole Wainaina, CEO of Citi East Africa, Joyce-Ann Wainaina, Julie Gichuru of Acumen Communications and BBC Africa News Anchor, Sophie Ikenye have been named among Avance Media’s inaugural list of 100 Most Influential African Women.

The list which was released by the leading African Rating and PR firm, Avance Media features distinguished women whose works and accomplishments continue to inspire the next generation of women in Africa

Speaking about the list, Prince Akpah, Managing Director of Avance Media, noted that, the list has a representation of 100 women from 35 African countries who are changing the feminine narrative and challenging the status quo of women on the continent. He also cited that, some of the honourees have expressed interest in offering mentorship opportunities to young women from across the continent through the Be A Girl Mentorship program which is being launched to upsurge the impact of the publication.

The list features women who occupy eminent leadership positions such as President, Prime Minister, Secretary General, First Lady, Governor, Minister, CEO and Commissioners. Notable among them are Ethiopia’s President H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde, Liberia’s Vice President H.E. Jewel Taylor, Namibia’s Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Dr Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, United Nations Deputy Secretary General H.E. Amina J. Mohammed and former presidents, H.E. Ellen Sirleaf Johnson and H.E. Catherine Samba-Panza.

The list also features young women activists such as AU Youth Envoy Aya Chebbi, Farida Bemba Nabourema and Ilwad Elman.

Profiles of all the honouree have been published on 100women.avancemedia.org and applications for the Be A Girl Mentorship Program is also opened.

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2019 100 Most Influential African Women arranged in alphabetical order.