CS Amina mourns departed referee Omondi

Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage Dr Amina Mohamed has aulogised the late referee Nicholas Omondi as a committed soccer enthusiast who had grown through the ranks to become one of the best match officials in the country.

The 36 year old passed on while receiving treatment at Medifot Hospital in Kisii after suffering minor internal injuries on the night of December 11 at Suswa in Narok while travelling to Nairobi from Homabay to officiate the tie between Gor Mahia and Bandari.

“Mr. Omondi was a promising referee who was focused on improving the quality of soccer in the country. His contribution to soccer and sports in general in the country will forever be remembered by all of us. May his soul Rest In Peace,’’ noted the CS

Until the time of his death, Omondi – who also officiated National Super League matches last season – was a teacher at Mariwa Primary School in Ndhiwa Sub County.

FKF Caretaker committee member Titus Kasuve said that they will reach out to the family to help give with the burial plans.

“I received the news last night and would like to send my condolences to the family,” said Kasuve.

His brother Jack Ochieng described him as an astute football fan who gave his all in a bid to help in the growth of local game.

“When he told me that he was involved in an accident in a matatu and four others were seriously injured at Suswa, I was worried and told him to inform the football authorities of what has happened so that he could go back home and not officiate the game,” said Ochieng.

“He later went to the hospital and we have been communicating on his progress since I’m based in Meru. We never thought it could come to this but all in all we thank God for the life he lived.He meant well for Kenyan soccer and sacrificed alot to help in the development of our sport,” added Ochieng.