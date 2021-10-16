CS Amina orders FKF probe by Sports Registar,FKF says its ready

by Bernard Okumu

 

 

 Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed wants  Sports Registrar to probe  Football Kenya Federation (FKF) “in accordance to the provisions of Sports Act 2013.”

Amina’s directive adds pressure on the embattled FKF president Nick Mwendwa who has overseen the national soccer team Harambee Stars embarrassingly lose to Mali in world cup qualifiers.

Under pressure   Mwendwa  lost a case in the High Court on Thursday, where he had sought to stop the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from arresting him over alleged misappropriation of funds.

Amina wants the audit done in two weeks’ time, according to the press release sent to newsrooms on Friday.

“Today, pursuant to Section 52(1) of the Sports Act (2013), I have directed the Registrar of Sports to undertake the inspection of Football Kenya Federation in accordance to the provisions of the Act.

“She is expected to commence the exercise from October 18, 2021 for a period of less than two weeks and submit a report to my office on or before October 2, 2021,” read part of the statement.

Meanwhile Football Kenya Federation through a statement sent to newsrooms  has indicated its willingness to take part in the inspection exercise requesting  Sports Cabinet secretary to elucidate on what the federations is set to do.

‘’The directive is confounding as FKF is unsure of the scope, terms of reference and objective of the  said  inspection  and  has  formally  written  to  the  Cabinet  Secretary  for  Sports  and  Culture seeking further and better particulars to enable the federation ensure compliance with the lawful and legitimate edicts of the inspection.  Upon  receipt  of  the  requested  information,  the  Federation,  whilst  remaining  cognizant  of  the powers of the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, as provided for under Article 52(1) of the Sports Act (2013) will comply with the said inspection as guided by the Sports Act (2013), FKF constitution (2017) and FIFA statutes’’, reads the statement..

Football Kenya Federation is enduring a rough public relations path following Harambee Stars ouster from the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Kenya lost 6-0 on aggregate to Mali to bow out of the race with two games to go.Kenya  lies 3rd in group E with two points ,eight off the leaders Mali.

  

