CS Amina retains World Motor Sports Council seat

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed defended her seat during the World Motor Sports Council General Assembly in Paris, France on Friday.

The council is the Federation Internationale de I’ Automobile’s (FIA) supreme organ.

The Cabinet Secretary’s re-entry into the FIA’s management enhances Kenya’s presence in the global motor sports governing body ahead of the Safari Rally which was listed as one of the 13 rounds of the FIA World Rally Championship in 2022.

The Safari will be held between June 23-26 in Nairobi and Naivasha.

The World Motor Sport Council is charged with the responsibility to handle all aspects of international motorsport and meets at least four times a year to decide on rules, regulations, safety, and development of motorsport at every level from karting to Formula One.

Friday’s elections also saw Mohammed Ben Sulayem being elected the new president of the FIA, taking over from the outgoing Jean Todt after 12 years.

1/2 The Cabinet Secretary @AMB_A_Mohammed has sent a congratulatory message to @Ben_Sulayem who has today, been elected as the President of @fia pic.twitter.com/47oJzof0GJ — Ministry Of Sports, Culture & Heritage (@moscakenya) December 17, 2021

Todt completed his third and final term as FIA president in 2021, but will now hand over the reins of motorsport’s world governing body to Sulayem, 60, following a vote on Friday at the FIA General Assembly.

Sulayem defeated Graham Stoker, who served as the FIA’s deputy president for sport under Todt, with 61.6% of the vote.

Sulayem enjoyed a lengthy career as a rally driver, winning the FIA Middle East Rally Championship on 14 occasions, before moving into governance. He was the first Arab to be elected to the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council, and previously served as vice-president for sport with the FIA.

I am truly honoured to be elected President of the @FiA. Thank you all so much. I am humbled by the trust you’ve placed in me and the team and we pledge to govern in the interests of all members. pic.twitter.com/9E7TiG0PyG — Mohammed Ben Sulayem (@Ben_Sulayem) December 17, 2021

The polls were historic in the sense that they were done electronically for the first time owing to challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Until 2019, a member who was not present at a General Assembly was allowed to vote by proxy or by officially authorising another member present to cast a vote on his or her behalf.