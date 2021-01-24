CS Amina urges development partners to support vulnerable groups

The Government is calling on development partners and individuals to support social protection, especially for the most vulnerable in the society.

Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed said among those who need assistance during these harsh economic times occasioned by the Covid 19 pandemic are the society’s elderly, whose dignity needs to be safeguarded.

Speaking when she flagged off Kiligrit fundraising hiking ventures in support of the Mama Ibado Charity foundation, Amina said there is still a need to complement government interventions of caring for the elderly in the country.

We commence with a partnership with the Kiligrit group of senior citizens who will be hiking to the highest peak in Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro for MIC seniors to raise Kshs. 5Million. These funds will succor in alleviating the hunger of our seniors and restoring their dignity. pic.twitter.com/rWlNWQzOhr — AMB.(Dr.) Amina C. Mohamed (@AMB_A_Mohammed) January 23, 2021

The partnership between Mama Ibado Charity and Kiligrit will see a team of former army members and other officials climb Mt Kilimanjaro to raise 5 million shillings for the foundation’s feeding program.