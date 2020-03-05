CS Amina: World U20 athletics Championship, still on

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has given an assurance that the forthcoming World Under 20 athletics Championship will go on despite the threat being posed by the spread of COVID 19 virus.

Amina who was speaking during the unveiling of the championship’s logo stated precautionary measures the government has taken to contain the virus.

Nairobi is set to host the championship July 7th-12th 2020.

Ambassador Amina said the government has put in place measures that include setting up an isolation centre at the Mbagathi Hospital to combat the virus.

The spread of the virus has caused jitters globally forcing cancellation of various international competitions.

Over 160 countries are expected at this year’s championship whose preparations Athletics Kenya chairman Jack Tuwei said was in top gear.

The championship’s logo inspired by the youthfulness of the championship was also unveiled on thursday.

Athletes will battle for honours in both field and track events at the 18th edition of the championship which will be hosted in Africa for the first time since their unveiling 34 years ago.