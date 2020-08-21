Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo Friday hosted a series of virtual meetings for Ambassadors based in Kenya to introduce Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed for the Director General of World Trade Organisation. Speaking in the meeting which included Middle East Ambassadors, CS Amb. Amina said she’s determined to facilitate WTO reforms in an inclusive trading system through reforms, Recovery and Renewal.

With her top priorities being reforms on WTO rules and procedures to renew members confidence in the Multilateral Trading System. Also Read Push for changes in tea sector to continue, says CS Munya CS Raychelle Omamo also brought together the African group of Ambassadors for a virtual meeting with CS Ambassador Amina Mohammed to discuss her vision for WTO if elected the next DG for the organization where she focused of a better WTO post COVID-19 economic recovery strategy for African Continent. Her top priorities are to reforms on WTO rules as well as procedures to renew members confidence in the Multilateral Trading System.

Kenya submitted the candidature of Amb. Amina C. Mohamed for the position Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on the 7th of July 2020. Also Read StarTimes secures 4-season media rights for LaLiga Santander While endorsing her candidature in July, President Uhuru Kenyatta noted, “Kenya offers Amina C. Mohamed, a uniquely qualified person, to lead the WTO at this critical time. If selected, she would be the first African and indeed, the first woman to serve at the helm of the World Trade Organization.” Adding that: “Minister Mohamed understands the WTO, understands its processes, having chaired all its high-level decision-making bodies. For example, the Ministerial Conference, General Council, Dispute Settlement Body as well as the Trade Policy Review Body.” Also Read Waiguru launches eggs project earning farmers Ksh 1,000 daily Below is the list of all candidates nominated by their respective governments for the post of WTO Director-General to succeed the current Director-General, Mr Roberto Azevêdo, who has announced he will step down on 31 August 2020. 1.Dr Jesús Seade Kuri, Mexico 2.Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria 3.Mr Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh, Egypt 4.Mr Tudor Ulianovschi, Moldova 5.Ms Yoo Myung-hee, Republic of Korea 6.Ms Amina C. Mohamed, Kenya 7.Mr Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 8.Dr Liam Fox, United Kingdom https://www.wto.org/english/thewto_e/dg_e/dgsel20_e/dgsel20_e.htm The World Trade Organization deals with the global rules of trade between nations. Its main function is to ensure that trade flows as smoothly, predictably and freely as possible.

