CS Amina:FIFA suspension will improve Kenyan football

Cabinet Secretary for sports Dr Amina Mohamed has disclosed that standards of football in Kenya will tremendously improve courtesy of the suspension imposed on the country by world football governing body, FIFA in March this year over claims of government interference with soccer activities in the country.

The CS regretted that the national team Harambee Stars is out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations whose qualifying campaign starts in early June but expressed optimism that the future is bright for the East African nation following structures being laid in place by the government.

“So far so good with the mandate of FKF transition committee and the foundation being put in place by Justice Aaron Ringera office will be key to breakthrough of our football in the future.In not too long the soccer delegates will be validating FKF Draft constitution which will be a good bedrock for football administration in the country.If passed, FKF will be required to reveal its sources of funding (Fifa, donors, Government, etc) to members and that these funds must be utilized in nurturing talent and developing sports and infrastructure.”she said.

Hailed by local football stakeholders as one of a few sports ministers in Kenyan history to prioritise development of the game,the CS reiterated her commitment to continue engaging Zurich based body with a view of finding a lasting solution.

“Just like football, cricket had also been bedevilled by wrangles which have already been resolved after the elections which were held in February.The same way we have completed this process before the International Cricket Council (ICC) is the same approach we are taking while dealing with FIFA upon finishing to sort our issues of cleaning up the rot internally” added the CS

Her sentiments were echoed by Kenya Premier League side AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda who called upon local football supporters to be patient with the government as it continues to negotiate with Gianni Infantino led office in a bid to get long-term solution over the current impasse.

“The government through the ministry of sports and the holder of the office want the best for football, kindly let’s be patient and focused.I know everybody has their take on what should be done or what is right at this particular moment but what is best for all of us will take time to be achieved and implemented.The CS means well for our soccer and we have all seen her dedication to make the sport better in terms of governance and player welfare.This is paramount to restore the lost glory of football in Kenya ” remarked Shikanda

Harambee Stars took part in the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt after qualifying from a group that consisted of Ghana, Ethiopia, and Sierra Leone before they were disqualified. The Black Stars topped the group with nine points from four matches while then Sebastian Migne coached side came second with seven points.

Kenya, who were making their first appearance in the finals after a 15-year wait, narrowly failed to make it past the group stages in Egypt after finishing third in a pool won by Algeria, while Africa’s top-ranked side Senegal came second.