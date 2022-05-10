CS Amina:I hope to revamp Kenya’s sports sector

The government has affirmed its bid to streamline sporting activities in the country with the aim of helping in the growth and development of the game locally.

Speaking while receiving Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee’s report that has been prepared following extensive consultations with football stakeholders , the CS emphasised her plans to push for operationalization of Kenyan sports in compliance with the law

” I exude confidence and hope to revamp Kenya’s sports sector if sports federations streamline their operations, promote accountability and transparency, end corruption within its ranks and ensure compliance with the rule of law,” remarked CS Amina

Various sports clubs and associations locally are yet to finish compliance with the Sports Act 2013, eight years since the enactment of the law.

This year,the much-anticipated Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) elections that were scheduled to be held in March was postponed over non-compliance with the Sports Act.

According to the Sports Registrar the polls could not go on after only two affiliates namely Administration Police and KCB RFC had complied with the Sports Act forcing the KRU Board to postpone the elections by two months.

Last year,the CS called for more consultations and refinement of the Sports (Amendment) Bill 2021 due to clauses she believes are counterproductive to the growth of sports in the country.

The bill, sponsored by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, seeks to amend the Sports Act of 2013 courtesy of wide-ranging changes to the Sports Registrar’s office, Sports Kenya and the Kenya Academy of Sports.

“What caught my eye was the amendment seeking to devolve the functions of the Sports Registrar. These functions cannot be devolved because this is a regulatory agency thus part of the national government. We thus ask that we consult with stakeholders to make more amendments to the bill,” Amina said.

The Kenya National Assembly enacted the Sports Act 2013 after many years of suggestions, deliberations and proposals over the making of such a law.

The Sports legislation is an Act of Parliament to harness sports for development, encourage and promote drug-free sports and recreation, to provide for the establishment of sports institutions, facilities, administration and management of sports in the country, and for connected purposes