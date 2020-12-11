CS Balala launches Amboseli 10 year management plan

Written By: Beth Nyaga
9

CS Balala launches Amboseli 10 year management plan

The Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has Friday launched both the Amboseli National Park Management Plan and the Amboseli National Park.

The 10 year (2020-2030) management plan for the Amboseli National Park has been developed through a collaborative effort of stakeholders.

The stakeholders include the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Amboseli Ecosystem Trust (AET), Amboseli/Tsavo Group Ranches Association (ATGRA), African Conservation Centre (ACC), Amboseli Trust for Elephants (ATE) and the County Government of Kajiado, among others.

CS Balala at the same time unveiled refurbished facilities within the park headquarters.

Amongst them include the Kilimanjaro Guest House, Command Center, Amboseli fuel filling stations, Kimana Gate Information and Education Center.

CS Balala launches Amboseli 10 year management plan
CS Najib Balala also officially opens the Amboseli Command Centre
CS Balala launches Amboseli 10 year management plan
The CS officially opens the Amboseli Fuel Filling Station
CS Balala launches Amboseli 10 year management plan
CS Najib Balala opens the rehabilitated Kimana Gate Information Centre.

Speaking during the launch, the CS said that the 10 year Amboseli Management Plan was developed in consultation with the surrounding communities and group ranches.

“This means that they agreed on the migratory routes and which area is to be for land use by the communities,” he said.

The gazettement of the Management Plan will be done before the end of this year.

The Amboseli Command Center according to the CS will be used by KWS to keep track of the collared animals and monitor their moments to mitigate Human-Wildlife conflicts.

 

