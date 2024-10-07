CS Barasa calls for urgent action to end Postpartum Hemorrhage

Health Cabinet Secretary Debora Barasa has called for urgent efforts to combat Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH), the leading cause of maternal deaths in Kenya.

The CS underscored the need for early intervention and increased access to maternal healthcare.

Speaking at the inaugural EndPPH Run, held on Sunday, Barasa noted that PPH continues to claim lives despite efforts to improve maternal health services across the country.

“We must act now to stop preventable deaths caused by PPH. With early intervention, lives can be saved,” said Barasa.

The CS indicated that PPH accounts for 25-45% of maternal deaths in Kenya, and while progress has been made, more needs to be done especially in hotspot counties.

Barasa further highlighted initiatives like the enhanced Linda Mama package under the Social Health Authority (SHA) as vital to improving maternal care access.

The EndPPH Run, organized by the University of Nairobi, the Kenya Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society (KOGS), and the Midwives Association of Kenya (MAK), aimed to raise awareness and rally support for ending maternal deaths caused by PPH.

Hundreds of healthcare professionals, advocates, former Chief Justice David Maraga and Olympian Faith Kipyegon attended the event.