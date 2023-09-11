CS Bore assures inclusion of all eligible Kenyans in Inua Jamii programme

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore has assured that no eligible Kenyan will be left out in the ongoing Inua Jamii registration exercise.

Speaking in Nyeri County during the Inua Jamii registration exercise, the CS affirmed governments commitment to supporting the most vulnerable in society.

“In line with the Kenya Kwanza Bottom Up Agenda of transforming the country, my Ministry is scaling up the Inua Jamii Programme by 500,000 beneficiaries as directed by His Excellency the President Dr William Ruto,” said Bore.

The CS directed the responsible officers to ensure that the process is fast-tracked and executed in an efficient manner.

Bore said the ongoing registration exercise targets to enlist an additional 500,000 beneficiaries of the Inua Jamii Programme.

The programme aims to uplift the lives of the poor and vulnerable citizens through monthly cash transfers.

The funds target elderly people above the age of 70, Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) and persons living with severe disabilities.