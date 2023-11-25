CS Bore celebrates candidates in CWSK shelters for sterling KCPE scores

There was joy and dance at various Child Welfare Society of Kenya (CWSK) temporary places of safety following sterling KCPE scores by candidates under its care.

15 of the CWSK candidates who schooled at the Nzoia Sugar Primary School beat all odds to post an impressive mark of 360 and above.

Samuel Wangila from the CWSK Kanduyi TPS scored 394 marks out of 500 in the results released Thursday.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary congratulated the candidates for their hard work and resilience.

“I have noted with happiness that the children under the Child Welfare Society of Kenya (CWSK), one of the agencies in my ministry, performed exemplarily well in the national exams. These candidates have done us proud, and I take this opportunity to congratulate them and wish them even more success as they prepare to proceed to secondary school” she said.

She said her ministry will continue working closely with CWSK to promote the welfare of vulnerable children.

“ I am impressed by the results of the children under its care in its various Temporary Places of Safety (TPS). “This is no mean feat, especially for these children who found themselves in difficult circumstances, but thanks to the intervention by CWSK, they were given a conducive environment to enable them to do their best” she added.

She pledged to support the children even as they prepare to join high school.

“To the candidates, I wish to urge you to keep focused as you have been and pursue your secondary school education with the same zeal that you have been showing up to now.I assure you that the State Department for Social Protection, through collaboration with CWSK, will continue walking with you as you pursue your endeavours” she said.

On her part, Child Welfare CEO and Managing Trustee Irene Mureithi praised the candidates even as she committed to ensuring all children under their care pursue their dreams by supporting their education.

“As a public agency tasked with the mandate for the care, protection, welfare and control of children, CWSK always ensures that children under its care go to school like other Kenyan children and provides them with all the necessary support for holistic growth,” she said.

“As a society, we have always impacted and improved the lives of children by providing them with care and protection through education, rescue, placement in alternative family care and other welfare services” she added.

82 pupils sat the KCPE examination at Nzoia Sugar Company Primary School while another 10 were in other primary schools.

The children have either been rescued or orphaned and placed under the care of CWSK in various temporary places of safety.

Social Protection and Senior Citizens Principal Secretary Joseph Motari also celebrated the candidates saying they had proven they could compete with other students despite their challenges.

“I note that 39 children scored above 300 marks while 55 scored above 250 marks. This is exceptional performance especially bearing in mind that some of these children joined school late, while others came from extremely difficult circumstances” he said.

CWSK has several shelters across the country.