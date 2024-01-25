CS Bore lauds decision to award Kenya right to host 2026 world conference on social work

The tripartite committee comprising the International Association of Schools of Social Work (IASSW), the International Council on Social Welfare (ICSW), and the International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW), on Thursday announced that Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, will host the upcoming World Conference on Social Work and Social Development.

The event, to be held in 2026, brings together a global community of social workers, educators, and social development practitioners.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection Florence Bore welcomed the move saying it was a show of faith in Kenya by the international community. She assured that Nairobi will be ready to hold visitors from across the globe for the conference.

“Kenya has in the past demonstrated remarkable ability in Conference management by hosting a number of regional events and providing leadership at the regional and global levels, “ said the Labour and Social Protection CS

According to Bore, Kenya “will benefit immensely from hosting the expected 3,000 delegates. Most importantly Kenya’s social work practitioners will benefit from the rich conference sessions with experiences from across the globe,”

The Organizers indicated that Nairobi’s selection as the host city was a testament to its role as a hub of cultural richness and social development innovation. The conference aims to provide a platform for sharing diverse experiences, fostering global dialogue, and developing strategies to address contemporary social challenges.

“We are delighted to be part of this historic conference in Nairobi. This event will enable us to explore the vibrant and diverse world of social work education and practice, providing valuable insights into the unique challenges and opportunities within the African context.” IASSW President Annamaria Campanini said

Sang-Mok Suh, President of ICSW, added: “Nairobi is an exemplary choice for hosting this global conference. It allows us to engage with and learn from the experiences of social workers and social development practitioners in a region that has shown remarkable resilience and innovative approaches to social welfare.”

On his part, IFSW President Joachim Mumba noted that bringing the World Conference to Nairobi aligns perfectly with the mission to promote social justice, human rights, and social development through international collaboration.

“We anticipate that this conference will not only be a celebration of our profession but also a catalyst for meaningful change and development,” said Mumba

They say the conference represents a significant opportunity for professional growth, networking, and collaborative learning, further strengthening the global commitment to advancing the field of social work and social development.