CS Bore says state taking measures to ensure welfare of every Kenyan child

Cabinet Secretary launched the “Transitioning Guidelines and Child Welfare Programmes Guidelines” aimed at transitioning children from institutions to family and community care.

Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection Florence Bore on Monday disclosed that the government is implementing various measures to ensure the well-being and proper development of every child in Kenya.

The CS who was the chief guest at an event organized to mark World Children’s Day 2023 at the Kusitawi Villages Children’s Home in Thika, Kiambu County noted that a number of programmes are being undertaken to see to it that children not only have equal opportunities thrive, but are also safeguarded from abuse, neglect, and exploitation, in line with the theme of this year’s celebrations; “Inclusion for Every Child,”

“This year’s theme serves to remind us that every child is entitled to equal rights and therefore no child should be left behind regardless of their affiliations,” said the CS

Bore used the occasion to launch the “Transitioning Guidelines and Child Welfare Programmes Guidelines” designed to pave the way for the care reform agenda in the country which she says is aimed at transitioning children from institutions, to family as well as community care over the next 8 years.

“My Ministry will ensure priority is given to vulnerable children transitioned from institutions and those at risk of separation from their families,” noted CS Bore

The Minister was in the company of Joseph Motari, PS for Social Protection and Senior Citizens Affairs, Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a, who is also the Chairperson of the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Social Protection and and other esteemed development partners.