Over 38,000 candidates across the country are undergoing a National Trade Test Series to ensure that the workforce is well trained, skilled and capable of meeting the dynamic demands of the economy.

The candidates are sitting for their exams in 800 selected centers and in other rehabilitation centers across the country.

Speaking during the launch of the Trade test, Cabinet Secretary for Labor and Social Protection, Florence Bore said the students have undergone rigorous training in different fields like plumbing, hairdressing, electrical engineering, welding, masonry and turning.

“Trade Test not only assesses but also recognizes and certifies the skills and abilities of our industrious candidates, “said Bore.

The CS, further, acknowledged the National Industrial Training Institute, (NITA) efforts in the implementation of Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) and the recent assessment of construction workers at the Kibera and Ruiru Affordable Housing Project (AHP).

“I want to also state that the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) will offer bursaries to those who are limited in paying their fees. I urge all youth to come out and grab these opportunities as the country relies on their skilled workmanship,” she said.