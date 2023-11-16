CS Bore urges Tana residents to move from flood prone areas

The rains, blamed on the elnino phenomenon, have claimed the lives of at least 46 people

The flood situation in Tana River County is worrying as heavy rains continue to pound the region.

With water levels in the Tana River rising to critical levels, putting the counties of Garissa, Tana River, and Kilifi at a heightened risk of flooding, the government is warning residents against disregarding advisories.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore who is in Tana River to oversee the delivery of emergency food and non-food supplies by the Child Welfare Society of Kenya is appealing to families in flood-prone areas to immediately move to safer grounds until the El Nino rains subside.

She regretted that the widespread flooding had adversely affected thousands of children who were in dire need of food and other basic items as a result of displacement.

The major effects of the floods are being experienced in the Madogo division of Tana River County where the flood victims have camped at the Bakuyu area.

“As rains wreak havoc, our goal is to reach the vulnerable children in the affected areas. The ongoing heavy rains have led to loss of livelihoods and to some extend loss of lives with children being adversely affected by the current heavy flooding as families are displaced and consequently left in dire need of food and other basic items” she said.

Speaking in Kipini West Ward, Garsen Constituency, the CS lauded Child Welfare which is a state agency for their intervention targeting 24,000 children in 6000 households in three sub-counties of Garsen, Hola and Madogo.

“ We successfully distribute food and basic supplies targeting 24,000 children in the region with the support of the Child Welfare Society of Kenya which plays a critical role in providing national emergency response and rescue services for children in the country” she noted.

“We aim to support at least 6,000 households with children in Garsen, Hola/Galole and Bura/Madogo” she added.

The residents are staring at risk of disease outbreaks as the raging floods maroon several homes.

According to Kenya Red Cross Society Tana River branch two people have died and 4000 displaced with the numbers feared to go up.

