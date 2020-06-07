CS calls for more awareness about cancer and early screening

As the World celebrates the National Cancer Survivor’s Day, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has hailed the long-standing partnership between the civil society, the media, professional organizations, development partners and the ministry of health in sensitizing the public about the killer disease.

Kagwe who spoke during the daily briefing on COVID 19 at Afya House Sunday, called for more awareness about cancer and the importance of early diagnosis.

” Today, we celebrate the National Cancer Survivor’s Day, an annual event held globally to honor cancer survivors and to show that indeed life after cancer diagnosis is possible, can be fruitful, rewarding and inspiring. This day is an opportunity to raise awareness about cancer and the importance of screening for early diagnosis, if we are to achieve better treatment outcomes and cancer survivorship.” He said.

The CS emphasized that as the government continues to put in place measures to curb the spread of COVID 19 pandemic, it will continue in addressing the on-going challenges of cancer survivorship through the promotion of resources that will improve the quality of life for cancer survivors.

“Our survivors prove that cancer is not all gloom and gloom and that, indeed we can overcome cancer if we avoid factors, such as tobacco and excessive alcohol use, as well as seeking healthcare early enough. As we celebrate life we will continue to engage in addressing the ongoing challenges of cancer survivorship, to promote resources, research and legislation, that will improve cancer survivors’’ quality of life, in line with the Universal Health Coverage Agenda.” He added.

The National Cancer Survivors Day, a secular holiday celebrated globally on the first Sunday in June is meant to demonstrate that life after a cancer diagnosis can be a reality.