CS Chelugui hands over Social Protection function to Prof Kobia

Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui has handed over the function of Social Protection to the Ministry of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes that was received by the Cabinet Secretary (CS), Prof Margaret Kobia.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony at the NSSF Building Labour offices in Nairobi, CS Kobia appreciated Ministry of Labour for its role in the country’s development agenda.

The CS called upon all government agencies to work as a team for efficient service delivery to Kenyans for a common purpose.

“Kenyans must love their country enough to do the right thing and ensure Government’s success”, said CS Kobia.

Ministry of Labour CS, Chelugui lauded the Ministry for the critical role it plays in the social development of the country.

Mr Chelugui said that Labour Ministry will continue partnering with the Ministry of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes as it executes its mandate of social protection.

Chelugui noted the State Department is currently conducting a re-targeting exercise to reinstate all the beneficiaries who used to receive stipend but due to some reasons, no longer receive the same.

He, however, assured the social protection staffs for the full support in his Ministry, saying that they are serving in the same government for the benefit of all Kenyans.

“To the staff, you have now moved functionally to another Ministry, but we are still serving in the same government, my door will still remain open for any consultation even at individual level,” said Chelugui.

He said the Ministry has been supportive to the Social Development, noting that under his watch the Inua Jamii Cash Transfer programme continued to be professionally managed for the benefit of the intended beneficiaries.