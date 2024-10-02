CS Duale appears before National Assembly Plenary Sitting

Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has appeared before Wednesday’s National Assembly Plenary Sitting to respond several questions from legislators starting with Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi on NEMA’s licensing of residential properties along Othaya Road in Kileleshwa, Nairobi County without due consideration of the construction’s environmental impact.

Duale is also expected to respond to a question by Tigania West MP Dr. Mutunga on the structure of climate financing in Kenya outlining key actors and accrued benefits to the country’s fight against the worsening global climate crisis.

Further, the CS will

respond to an array of questions raised on the floor of the National Assembly covering the ongoing restoration of the 47-kilometer Nairobi rivers ecosystem through the Climate Worx Mtaani initiative and involvement of Community Forest Associations (CFAs) in conservation among other related subjects.

The Cabinet Secretary is accompanied by Ag. Conservation Secretary George Tarus, Director General of NEMA Mamo Mamo, Ag. KEFRI Director Dr. Jane Njuguna as well as Chief Conservator of Forests Alex Lemarkoko.