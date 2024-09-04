CS Duale departs for AMCEN Conference in Abidjan

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale Wednesday morning departed the country for Abidjan, Ivory Coast to represent Kenya at the 10th Special Session of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN) scheduled for 5th to 6th of September 2024.

AMCEN is a platform for African ministers to discuss and strategize on pressing environmental issues impacting the continent.

This year’s session is particularly significant as it aims to address the growing challenges posed by climate change, deforestation, and biodiversity loss, while exploring sustainable solutions tailored to the unique needs of African nations.

During the two-day conference, the ministers will discuss a wide array of subjects related to the environment and climate action. Outcomes of the discussions will play a crucial role in shaping the continent’s environmental policies and its approach to global climate commitments.

Kenya, known for her proactivity in climate action and environmental conservation, will share insights from its initiatives, including the ambitious 15 Billion National Tree Growing Programme that seeks to raise the country’s tree cover to 30pc by the year 2032.