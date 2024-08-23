CS Duale, Development partners meet to discuss programmes progress

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale is keen to ensure that development partner supported programmes in the sector are fully aligned to the Government’s Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) which seeks to open up value chains for wealth and employment creation.

To this end CS Duale is currently hosting a meeting of Development Partners in Environment, Climate Change and Forestry at a Nairobi hotel.

The meeting, attended by representatives of 17 development partner institutions, seeks to appraise the Cabinet Secretary on the progress of various programmes they support.

The Ministry works closely with development partners in the implementation of Kenya’s broad climate action agenda as outlined in its 2023-2027 Strategic Plan, National Determined Contributions (NDC), 3rd National Climate Change Action Plan (NCCAP III) and National Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Strategy among other blueprints.

The Cabinet Secretary is accompanied by Principal Secretaries Gitonga Mugambi (Forestry) and Dr. Eng. Festus Ng’eno (Environment and Climate Change) who co-chairs the development partners caucus with Daniel Guenther from the German Embassy.

Also present are senior officials from Ministry and its agencies led by the State Department for Environment and Climate Change Secretary for Administration John Elungata, NEMA Director General Mamo Mamo, Chief Conservator of Forests Alex Lemarkoko, NetFund CEO Samson Toniok, NECC CEO Mary Njogu and NET Secretary Bellinda Okello.