CS Duale in Abidjan for African Ministerial Conference on Environment

Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale is attending the 10th Special Session of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN) in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The theme for the session is “Raising Ambition for Accelerating Action on Drought Resilience and Combating Land Degradation and Desertification.”

The session focuses on Africa’s efforts to build resilience against drought and effectively combat land degradation and desertification, which are pressing issues across the continent.

With climate change intensifying these challenges, the meeting will provide a platform for discussing ambitious strategies to safeguard ecosystems and ensure sustainable land management.

Kenya’s participation in this session underscores the country’s commitment to leading regional initiatives on drought resilience, land restoration, and combating desertification, all while ensuring that these efforts align with global environmental goals for sustainable development.

The CS is accompanied by Linda Kosgei (Head Multilateral Environment Agreements), Dr. Pacifica Ogolla (Director, Climate Change Directorate), Dr. Charles Lange (NEMA), Dr. Kennedy Ondimu (NEMA) and Tobias Ogweno (Ministry of Foreign Affairs).