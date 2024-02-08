CS Duale meets US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin III

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale met with the United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin III on Wednesday.

The meeting, hosted by Austin at the Pentagon, revolved around the implementation of the Defence Cooperation Framework between the U.S. and Kenya aimed at fostering a strategic partnership.

“Our discussion also centered on regional and global security, increase our efforts on the war against Alshabab and the need for security and stability in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb,” Duale said.

Secretary Austin thanked Duale for Kenya’s role and contributions in regional and global security.

He emphasised the need to continue the fight against al-Shabab and the need for security and stability in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb.

Both leaders agreed to continue working together to address shared regional challenges.