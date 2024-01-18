CS Duale pledges support for construction of Garissa airstrip

The government has assured the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) of the steadfast support in the intended major refurbishment of Garissa Airstrip to make it accommodate more aircraft and ease the transport of goods and people.

According to Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said his Ministry is committed to offering both technical support and deploying sufficient security personnel to ensure the project runs smoothly and expeditiously.

The CS made the remarks when he made a site visit at the Airstrip in the company of Garissa County Governor Nadhif Jamah, Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru, his counterpart in the State Department for Transport Mohamed Daghar, Vice Chief of Defence Forces (VCDF) Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi and other senior officials from the two Ministries.

The CS said the contractor is on the ground and the project shall take place in 3 phases where the first phase shall entail the construction of a perimeter wall around the facility and the expansion of the runway from the current 1.2 kilometers to 1.4 kilometers.

Duale observed that this is the first time the Airstrip has received such a level of renovation since it was established in 1984.