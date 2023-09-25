CS Duale signs cooperation framework with US Defence Secretary

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale together with the US Secretary for Defence Lloyd Austin have signed a joint Defence Cooperation Framework.

The Framework signed on Monday shall enable the two countries enhance interoperability in an increasingly complex and interconnected world.

The Framework that shall be effective between 2023-2028 shall help Kenya and the US expand their cooperation in the fields of defence technology and innovation, counter-terrorism and counter-violent extremism, joint training and maritime security that shall enable the two militaries respond effectively to the ever-evolving security challenges.

“We believe this Framework shall not only enhance our defence capabilities but also contribute to economic growth through joint ventures and technology sharing. It’s about our shared commitment to democracy and a shared desire for a safer and more prosperous world,” CS Duale said during the joint press briefing on Monday.

He maintained that Kenya continues to be a strong contributor to international peacekeeping efforts over the years and thanked the US Government for the continued support in peace keeping ventures in the region, the Horn of Africa, the Great Lakes Region and various parts of the world.

The CS said once the anticipated peacekeeping mission to Haiti undergoes all legal requirements, Kenya shall be ready to offer key leadership role to bring peace to the country in total respect to human rights of all the civilians in Haiti.

On his part, the US Defence Secretary acknowledged Kenya as a strategic partner over the years saying her efforts to fight Al-shabaab militia has born tremendous results in suppressing the terror group.

“I thank the Kenyan government for hosting US Forces at Manda Bay and the commitment to shared security. Signing a Framework for Defence Cooperation between our two countries reinforces the importance of our strategic partnership,” said the Defence Secretary.

He added that the US values Kenya’s commitment in fighting Al-shabaab and by offering leadership and support in tackling security challenges in the region and around the world.

Mr. Austin welcomed Kenya’s decision and commitment to finding peace in Haiti saying the US shall provide financial and logistical support to make the peace support mission a success.

Also present were the US Ambassador to Kenya Her Excellency Meg Whitman, Kenya’s Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla, Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru, Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi, Service Commanders and other senior military officials from the two countries.