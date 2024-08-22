CS Duale stresses importance of robust financial frameworks for Africa’s climate resilience

The Environment Cabinet Secretary Adan Duale has stressed the importance of robust financial frameworks for Africa’s climate resilience and sustainable development, reaffirming Kenya’s leadership in regional climate finance efforts.

Speaking at the High-Level Consultative Forum of Africa Green Climate Finance National Designated Authorities Network (AFDAN), CS Duale said it is imperative that the issue of climate change is addressed as a matter of urgency.

“At the continental level, adaptation continues to be our priority. As the current Chair of Committee of African Heads of States on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) and the African Group of Negotiators (AGN) Chair, we will continue to champion adaptation as a key priority of the continent in all our multilateral processes.” CS Duale said.

Hosted by the National Treasury, the two-day meeting brings together representatives from 20 African nations, diplomats, and development partners to strengthen climate finance strategies across the continent.

He said that the forum offers a critical platform for discussing innovative solutions, sharing best practices, and forming partnerships to support Africa’s green transition saying, that the outcomes of the discussions are expected to significantly advance the continent’s climate finance landscape, driving sustainable and resilient growth.

Duale said that the Government of Kenya has put in place several legal and policy document as well as initiatives to address the impact of climate change.

“My Ministry is implementing the 15 Billion Tree Growing Strategy to protect our catchment areas and build resilience of our people among other key strategic initiatives to incentivize climate action through carbon markets.” He said, adding that “We are mainstreaming climate change in all sectors of the economy and within the framework of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).”

The meeting comes after devastating floods experienced across the globe with significant impact in Kenya and other vulnerable regions of Africa.

In Kenya more than 300 people died and over 400,000 people displaced in the recent floods.

Thousands of homes were destroyed and major infrastructure including roads and bridges severely damaged. The floods also swept away thousands of livestock and destroyed ten of thousand acres of farmland.

Prior to the catastrophic flood, many parts of the country, in particular, the arid and semi-arid lands experienced one of the worst droughts that displaced more than 256,000 people.

Around 4.4 million people (27% of the ASAL population) faced high levels of Acute Food Insecurity. The impacts of floods and droughts cause Kenya at least 5% of her GDP.

The CS urged the 14 BCRUP Country representatives and AfDAN as the Green Climate Fund (GCF) Focal Points to agree on the modalities of implementing the GCF of readiness support to scale up implementation of FLoCCA in the Region and mobilise resources for BCRUP and other projects to build resilience of the rural and urban poor simultaneously.

“It is my sincere hope that this meeting will also come up with a clear projects’ investment pipeline for the two initiatives that can be presented for support under the framework of the African Climate Summit Nairobi Declaration.” He said.

Similarly he called on AfDAN to identify and propose measure to addressing the barriers to low level of investment in adaptation and slow rate of disbursement and access particularly from GCF and other global funds, and present the outcome of the meeting for consideration at AMCEN which is scheduled for 2-6 September 2024 in Abidjan and in other Continental Forums.