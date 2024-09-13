CS Duale vows to end illegal logging

Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has vowed to end illegal logging of public forests and ordered criminals involved in forest illegalities to stop.

He said said forest illegalities were undermining Kenya’s ambitious landscapes and ecosystems restoration agenda that includes the Kenya Kwanza administration’s flagship 15 billion tree growing initiative.

“Illegal logging, encroachment, and exploitation of our forest resources have severely undermined our conservation efforts, threatening not only our environment but our future as a nation,” CS Duale said.

Speaking Friday at the 47th graduation ceremony of the Kenya Forestry College in Londiani, Kericho County during which 197 trainees graduated with various diploma and certificate qualifications, CS Duale instructed Kenya Forest Service (KFS) to be firm in the enforcement of forest protection laws.

“This commitment is non-negotiable if we are to secure our forests for the future,” CS Duale said, adding that the Government was keen on fencing all public forests to keep away encroachers.

At the same time, the Cabinet Secretary rallied all Kenyans to actively participate in the 15 billion tree growing campaign saying the initiative was both a climate action and livelihoods support programme.

“Together, we aim to grow 15 billion trees over the next decade and restore over 10.6 million hectares of degraded lands to productivity. This is a collective responsibility, and I implore every Kenyan to play their part,” CS Duale said.

He advised Kericho County leaders and residents to take accellerate tree growing noting that the devolved unit had a target of 163 million new trees in 10 years as its contribution to the 15 billion national target.

Once again, CS Duale reiterated last month’s Government ban of raw wood veneer exports and reminded KFS to firmly enforce the decision.

To the 197 graduates, CS Duale advised them to use their newly acquired skills, competencies and knowledge to contribute to the sustainable management of Kenya’s valuable forest resources.

CS Duale rallied the fresh graduates to proactively participate in the opening up of the rich forestry value chains for wealth and employment creation, in line with the Kenya Kwanza administration’s BETA plan.

“Forest-based goods and services are vital to our country’s socioeconomic development, providing a suitable environment for rural and urban development.

“The sustainable management of these resources, a task they are now ready to undertake, is essential for our economic growth and environmental conservation,” CS Duale advised.

He advised Community Forest Associations (CFAs) to work closely with KFS, saying, as host communities, they had a key role in sustainable forest management.

In addition to participatory forest management as required of them by law, CS Duale advised CFAs to take a keener interest in other landscapes and ecosystems restoration efforts including the 15 billion tree growing plan.

“Let us renew our commitment to protecting and restoring our forests, supporting KFS in its mandate, and participating actively in Government’s initiatives to safeguard our natural heritage,” CS Duale concluded.

Other speakers at the graduation ceremony included Forestry Principal Secretary Gitonga Mugambi, KFS Board Chairman Titus Korir and Chief Conservator of Forests Alex Lemarkoko as well as the college principal Dr. Elizabeth Wambugu.

Earlier, CS Duale inspected various ongoing development projects at the college and inaugurated the construction of an ultra-modern Timber Value Addition Centre (TVAC) at the institution.

TVAC is part of the second phase of the African Development Bank’s financed Green Zones Development Project being implemented in 15 Counties across Kenya.