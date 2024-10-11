CS Duale: We will name, shame environmental polluters in public

Environmental sustainability is not a choice it is an obligation, says Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

The CS sent a stern warning to polluters saying the government will name and shame those who pollute the rivers and environment countrywide.

He was speaking during the First Lady’s Mazingira Awards ceremony on Thursday at State House that gave learners opportunities to contribute to Kenya’s climate action through creative expression: art, essays, and spoken word.

CS Duale noted that Kenya Kenya has a green constitution quoting Preamble number 4 that talks about conserving the environment now and for future generations.

The CS lauded the First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto for the initiative saying, the First Lady’s Mazingira Awards ceremony 2024 is an event that signifies a crucial step toward nurturing the next generation of environmental champions.

“Today, we celebrate not only the achievements of our learners but also the transformative power of children in driving environmental resilience.” He remarked.

Through FLAMA, he said Kenya is witnessing seeds of change being planted, as the nation looks forward to a sustainable future.

The First Lady’s Mazingira Awards provides a structured platform for learners to contribute to the broader national goals, including the presidential directive to grow 15 billion trees by 2032.

While acknowledging environmental education, the CS noted that the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry, has successfully integrated environmental education into the national curriculum.

“FLAMA is a vital component of this effort, aligning with key policies and strategies that support children’s active involvement in climate action.” He said.