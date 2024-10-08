CS Joho urges enhanced bilateral ties as Indonesia marks 79th Independence Anniversary 

Cabinet Secretary for Mining and Blue Economy, Hassan Ali Joho has called for increased cooperation between Kenya and Indonesia in the blue economy, sustainable green energy, vaccine development and climate change management sectors as part of joint efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

The CS was speaking during a diplomatic reception held to commemorate the 79th Anniversary of Indonesian Independence at the Raddison Blu Hotel in Nairobi on Friday 4th October 2024.

“We greatly appreciate the 1955 Asian-African Conference, which became the starting point for the struggle of African countries to free themselves from the shackles of colonialism,” said CS Joho, adding that “the 1955 Asian-African Conference was the forerunner of the Non-Aligned Summit and South-South Cooperation.”

CS Joho also noted that the 2nd Indonesia Africa Forum, held in Bali, Indonesia from 1st – 3rd September 2024, marked a significant milestone for Kenya-Indonesia relations.

In his remarks, Indonesia’s Ambassador to Kenya Dr. Mohamad Hery Saripudin emphasized the commitment to continue strengthening the diplomatic relations and enhancing cooperation between Indonesia and Kenya.

Additionally, Ambassador Saripudin invited the Government of Kenya to join the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the Asia-Africa Conference scheduled to be held in Indonesia in April 2025.

“We hope that the President of Kenya, William Ruto, will be willing to visit Indonesia to encourage increased collaboration between Indonesian and Kenyan business people”, said Ambassador Saripudin.

“We also invite Kenyan students to continue their studies in Indonesia through the various Indonesian scholarship programmes.”

According to the Embassy, more than 30 Kenyans have been enrolled for Undergraduate and Post-Graduate degree programmes in Indonesia since the rollout of the programme in 2021.

More than 200 guests, including Kenyan government officials, members of foreign diplomatic corps, business people and academics attended the colourful event.

CS Joho, who was the Guest of Honour at the function, further commended Indonesia for successfully conducting the recent Presidential election which will usher in Prabowo Subianto as the country’s new Head of State this October.

“Kenya is ready to host the 3rd Indonesia-Kenya Bilateral Consultation Meeting to discuss the progress and prospects for future cooperation between our two countries,” said Joho.