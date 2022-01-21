CS Juma affirms govt. quest to reduce power bills on track

The government will continue to pursue a review of Power Purchase Agreements with Independent Power Producers with a view further reducing the retail cost of electricity.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma has said there is a need for a provision for a robust framework that ensures risks are more evenly distributed, resulting in better balanced and more sustainable commercial arrangements.

A call for renegotiation of Power Purchase Agreements was met by resistance from some electricity generators.

However, CS Juma has insisted that the process is progressing well.

She acknowledges that weak governance, incoherence and poor service delivery within Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Government Agencies have contributed to high cost of electricity, prompting the sector-wide reforms being implemented.

With regards to protecting the country’s energy infrastructure, the Energy CS has reminded the public that access to areas around the electricity transmission network remains restricted.

This comes even as the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) prepares to take over from Kenya Power, the transmission of electricity from generators to the distribution point, after an assessment report is issued mid next month.