CS Juma has until Tuesday to respond to Mwende Mwinzi case

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma has until close of the day Tuesday to respond to a case where Kenya’s ambassador nominee to South Korea Mwende Mwinzi is seeking to have parliament barred from forcing her to renounce her US citizenship.

Justice James Makau ruled that the court will have no option but to proceed with hearing the matter if the cabinet secretary will not have filed her response by Tuesday.

Appearing before the constitutional and human rights court division, the prosecution while representing Foreign Affairs CS said it is yet to receive instructions from the CS on how to proceed with the case.

Instead, the prosecution sought an adjournment of the matter for 14 days to allow them get proper instructions from the Cabinet Secretary and the Solicitor General.

According to prosecution, the petition by Mwende Mwinzi raises serious questions of law that may require the input of the Chief Justice for purposes of setting up a judge bench to hear and determine the matter.

However, the application was rejected with Justice Makau directing Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma to file her response to the case by Tuesday or else the court will proceed with the hearing of the case on 9th October 2019.

In the petition, Mwende Mwinzi through lawyer Prof. Tom Ojienda wants the High Court to compel Foreign Affairs ministry to designate and post her to Seoul as the country’s envoy, saying she has complied with all the requirements for the position.

Meanwhile, the murder trial of lawyer Willy Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and taxi driver Joseph Muiruri was presented with terrifying details of how the murder of the three was planned and mercilessly executed by four police officers from Mlolongo Administration Police Post.

In a 21 page confession by police informer Peter Ngugi which was read out in court by the investigating officer, the court heard how the deceased were suffocated with a polythene bag, strangled with a rope and their bodies dumped in a river.

In the case, Fredrick Leliman, Stephen Cheburet, Sylvia Wanjiku and Leonard Mwangi who are police officers and Peter Ngugi the police informer are facing murder charges.

And the husband to a woman who was found dead in a washroom at their family home in Membley estate have been arraigned in court in connection with her death.

Stephen Kioko alongside Violet Nafula Wanjala were arraigned before Ruiru Senior Principal Magistrate Clara Omoro and will have to spend a further five days in police custody after the court granted the prosecution more time to conclude investigations.

The late Jane Murugi Mukuha was a clinical officer in Machakos County and is a sister to Githunguri MP Gabriel Kago Mukuha while Ndolo is the Makueni County director of health.