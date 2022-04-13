CS Juma set to issue major statement on fuel crisis

The Ministry of Petroleum has announced that it will be issuing a comprehensive statement regarding the fuel situation in the country on Thursday.

The address at Kawi Complex in the capital Nairobi, to be delivered by Cabinet Secretary Amb. Monica Juma comes at a time the country has been hit by a massive ‘shortage’ of petroleum products.

Dr Juma is expected, among other things, to shed light on what might have occasioned the current situation, even as reports indicate that some Oil Marketing Companies might be guilty of hoarding the much-sought-after commodity.

Indeed, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has warned that it will take action against oil marketers who might have contributed to the biting fuel crisis despite the fact that the country was sufficiently-stocked with fuel. EPRA is categorical that anyone found to have engaged in such activity will face the law.

“Oil Marketing Companies, depot and retail station operators are hereby cautioned that in accordance with Section 99(1)(k) and 99(1)(n) of the Petroleum Act 2019, it is an offence punishable by law to hoard petroleum or to sell above the published price,” EPRA said last week.

Already, Rubis Energy Chief Executive Officer Jean-Christian Bergeron is said to be in trouble over the role of the oil company in the intermittent supply of fuel currently being experienced.

The Government through the Kenya Pipeline Company reiterates that there are enough fuel stocks to meet the demand both for local and regional consumption.

“KPC’s current stock position in all their facilities …indicates that there are over 69 million litres of super petrol, more than 94 million litres of diesel, more than 13 million litres of kerosene and over 23 million litres of jet fuel available,” assured KPC Managing Director, Dr Macharia Irungu.

“Our global stock holding is adequate to serve the region, with more ships in Mombasa queued for discharge,” Dr Irungu added.