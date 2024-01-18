CS Jumwa condemns increased violence against women, calls for swift probe

Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa has expressed concern over the escalating incidents of violence against women in the country, particularly the recent murders of women in Airbnb accommodations.

In a statement, the CS called for thorough investigations into the cases, urging persons with information to come forward and assist the authorities in their efforts to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators.

“We condemn these heinous acts in the strongest possible terms. It is unacceptable that women continue to be targeted and victimized in such a manner,” said Jumwa

“As the Ministry responsible for gender issues, we are committed to working with law enforcement agencies, relevant stakeholders, and the community to ensure that those responsible for these crimes are swiftly brought to justice,” she added.

The CS further condemned the shaming of women who have been killed saying such actions lead to double victimisation.

Jumwa reiterated government’s commitment to promoting a culture of respect, equality, and safety for all individuals in Kenya, regardless of gender.

“We encourage the public to stand united against violence and to support efforts to create safer environments for women and girls,” she said.

Jumwa’s statement comes amid the discovery of a woman’s body at an Airbnb apartment in Roysambu, while another woman was stabbed to death in an apartment in South B.