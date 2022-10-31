CS Jumwa promises to have public servants salaries raised

Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa has said that there is need to review upwards the salaries for public servants to help them deal with the current economic challenges.

Speaking when she toured the Huduma Center Headquarters to assess services, Jumwa noted that most public servants are demoralized due to their meagre earnings amid the harsh economic times adding that she will initiate talks to have their pay raised.

Accompanied by Principal Secretary Mary Kamonye, the CS also dismissed reports that the service is bloated.

At the same time, the ministry is seeking to improve services at the 52 Huduma Centres across the country in the next 100 days.

18 Huduma Centres including the one at the headquarters will have their working hours extended from 7am to 7pm.

The initiatives seek to enhance convenience in accessing services.