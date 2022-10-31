CS Jumwa promises to have public servants salaries raised

ByKamche Menza
Tags

Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa has said that there is need to review upwards the salaries for public servants to help them deal with the current economic challenges.

Speaking when she toured the Huduma Center Headquarters to assess services, Jumwa noted that most public servants are demoralized due to their meagre earnings amid the harsh economic times adding that she will initiate talks to have their pay raised.

The CS also dismissed reports that the service is bloated and promised an upward review of salaries.

Accompanied by Principal Secretary Mary Kamonye, the CS also dismissed reports that the service is bloated.

At the same time, the ministry is seeking to improve services at the 52 Huduma Centres across the country in the next 100 days.

18 Huduma Centres including the one at the headquarters will have their working hours extended from 7am to 7pm.

The initiatives seek to enhance convenience in accessing services.

  

Latest posts

Emotional session as Senate begins probe on baby Travis death

Margaret Kalekye

Defence CS Aden Duale promises to look after KDF welfare

Muraya Kamunde

ICT CS Eliud Owalo chairs first meeting with departmental heads

Margaret Kalekye

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: