CS Kagwe downplays claims that COVID-19 funds have been misappropriated

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has downplayed claims that funds meant to fight the coronavirus pandemic have been misappropriated.

Health CS Kagwe while appearing before the Parliament Health Committee chaired by Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege said the Ministry had only received Ksh 23 billion which accounts for 15 % of the total money allocated by the government.

Mutahi maintained that the funds allocated to his ministry had been prudently spent and that he was ready to account for every coin.

Kagwe dismissed claims that the COVID-19 billions can’t be accounted for as built on “theories and innuendos that are just fiction.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Reports from media are not part of proceedings of this House. We are not going to rely on innuendo or newspaper reports but a report by investigative agencies,” he said in reference to an expose by a local media outlet.

On KEMSA, and the senior management suspensions, the CS said the activities which sparked the probe have been ongoing on for a long time.

“I, therefore, can’t comment on ongoing investigations.”

Kagwe said the Health ministry has little say on what goes on at the agencies under its umbrella.

“The ministry does not micromanage institutions. It only comes in at the policy level, and not micro level. The Kemsa probe will be carried out and in due course, Kenyans will know the results.”

While breaking down the figures, Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache also noted that there were 464 quarantine facilities with 11,952 beds in the country and only 15 counties had met the 300-bed capacity requirement.

PS Mochache also said Ksh 3 billion of the ministry’s supplementary budget is what was disbursed for treatment to the various facilities across the country among them Coast General Hospital (Ksh 500 million), JOOTRH (Ksh 400 million), Kitui hospital (Ksh 300 million), Mandera hospital (Ksh 300 million), KNH (Ksh 600 million), MTRH (Ksh 400 million) and KU Hospital (Ksh 500 million.)

The PS added that MOH received Ksh 1.5 billion from Treasury which it released to KEMSA for the provision of testing kits and reagents.

The ministry then received another Ksh 300 million which it also transferred to KEMSA for the procurement of reusable masks to vulnerable people.

Treasury yet again disbursed a further Ksh 200 million which was meant for operations in quarantine facilities.

PS Mochache added that the ministry received Ksh 5 billion from the national government which was disbursed to all the 47 counties as conditional grants.

“As MOH released the funds, it communicated accordingly to counties that the money was expected to be spent on counties to prepare emergency response plan, building capacity for isolation and quarantine support and training of health workers,” she said.