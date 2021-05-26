CS Kagwe: Misinformation a big challenge in reforming health sector

Written By: Hunja Macharia

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says misinformation and disinformation in the health sector has affected ongoing reforms in the sector.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Speaking at a UNESCO webinar on impact of COVID-19 in managing Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs), Kagwe said, “Lies and half-truths have instilled a sense of fear among members of the public against visiting hospitals, and this has presented a challenge in monitoring and managing cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and other NCDs.”

Also Read  Covid-19: Kenya records 382 new cases, 14 deaths

“This is a monstrous enemy that threatens to erode progress made in the health sector in Africa,” The CS said.

CS Kagwe lauded the media for its social responsibility of keeping the citizenry informed saying the efforts have improved adherence to the Ministry of Health’s protocols and guidelines against COVID-19.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

He said the Ministry has put journalists at the forefront of receiving the covishield vaccine to enhance their capacity to safely cover the pandemic.

Also Read  First Lady Margaret Kenyatta calls for sustained efforts to end fistula

“I applaud efforts by UNESCO, ISAAA, Kenya National Academy of Sciences and partners geared towards combating misinformation and disinformation about COVID-19 and NCDs,” He said.

Also Read  ANC Party Leader Mudavadi targets Mt Kenya vote ahead of 2022

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR