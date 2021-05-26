CS Kagwe: Misinformation a big challenge in reforming health sector

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says misinformation and disinformation in the health sector has affected ongoing reforms in the sector.

Speaking at a UNESCO webinar on impact of COVID-19 in managing Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs), Kagwe said, “Lies and half-truths have instilled a sense of fear among members of the public against visiting hospitals, and this has presented a challenge in monitoring and managing cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and other NCDs.”

“This is a monstrous enemy that threatens to erode progress made in the health sector in Africa,” The CS said.

CS Kagwe lauded the media for its social responsibility of keeping the citizenry informed saying the efforts have improved adherence to the Ministry of Health’s protocols and guidelines against COVID-19.

He said the Ministry has put journalists at the forefront of receiving the covishield vaccine to enhance their capacity to safely cover the pandemic.

“I applaud efforts by UNESCO, ISAAA, Kenya National Academy of Sciences and partners geared towards combating misinformation and disinformation about COVID-19 and NCDs,” He said.